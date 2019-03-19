Share:

LAHORE : Absentia funeral prayer was offered at Punjab University New Campus for the Muslims who were martyred in the terrorist attack in New Zealand. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad led the prayer in which large number of teachers, employees and students participated. The participants paid homage to the martyrs and especially lauded the bravery of Sohail Shahid a graduate of Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology session 2004-2008. Sohail Shahid was 40 when he lost his life with other 49 people who were killed in a gruesome terrorist attack on mosques in Christchurch city of New Zealand that had shocked the world. Pakistan’s foreign ministry also confirmed the death of Sohail Shahid in the mosque attacks in New Zealand. In a press statement, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the recent incident of terror had proved the notion that terrorism had no religion and it must be condemned in any form.