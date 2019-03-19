Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has submitted a resolution with the Senate Secretariat to condemn the incident of terrorism in the two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The resolution submitted by Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz says that the house strongly condemns that despicable act of terrorism in Christchurch that goes against all principles of humanity and serves as a new reminder of the need to continue and intensify international efforts to fight terrorism, violence and extremism.

It said that the Senate conveys deep condolences to the victims and their families and recognizes that this heinous massacre is an appalling terrorist crime and unites us against extremism, hatred and terrorism, which knows no religion,

The house called upon the international community to reject terrorism in all its forms and manifestations either in the garb of Islamphobia, white supremacy and any other form.

The house recognizes the need for interfaith harmony and co-existence of communities in today’s highly integrated world.

The house recognizes the sacrifices of the Pakistanis specially Naeem Rashid Shaheed and other Muslims who valiantly defended their fellows in the mosques.