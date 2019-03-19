Share:

ISLAMABAD : The government has revived the board of Board of Investment (BoI). The first meeting of board would be held in a couple of weeks under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Haroon Sharif, Minister of State/Chairman BoI, made these remarks in a meeting with Werner E. Liepach, Director General of Central West Asia Development, Asian Development Bank. Talking about the efforts of the government, Haroon Sharif stated that a number of neighboring countries are ready to take long-term investment stakes in Pakistan and coming forward with solid projects. He added that with the focus of Prime Minister in hospitality and tourism sector in particular, the investors have also shown great deal of interest and at least 5 multinational hospitality chains are in negotiations with BoI on their investment plans.

Chairman BoI, Haroon Sharif also apprised the Director General ADB on the areas being focused by the government, including framework for industrial development, development of SEZ and moving from traditional industry to adding value to exports through technology driven solutions