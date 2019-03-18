Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed formally inaugurated the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ week on Monday in a MOU signing ceremony here at New Islamabad International Airport.

On this occasion, a MoU was signed between National Highway Authority and Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi. Director Environment NHA and Director PHA signed the MOU. The week is being celebrated to beautify the right of ways of motorways and national highways across the country by planting trees. The week is being observed in 15 cities of the country simultaneously.

The NHA is initiating this campaign with cooperation of PHA, ICT, FWO, government of Punjab, CBR, SLMP, UNDP, Civil Society, Traders community and local administration.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said that the government was committed to provide the models roads through afforestation, beautification and cleanliness. He said that the initiative would help to provide environment friendly travelling to the commuters while roadside forests would also provide guard against natural calamities and disasters. Murad Saeed invited the youth to come forward to make the campaign a success and reiterated his commitment to achieve the targets within available resources without seeking funds from Ministry of Finance.

“Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway having Intelligent Transport System (ITS) will be opened to traffic on March 30, 2019”, the minister said.

Besides Secretary Communications, Commissioner and DCs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Chairman PHA, DIG Motorway Police, Brig Shamim Akram of the FWO and representatives of UNDP and CBR were also present in the ceremony. State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul also participated in the ceremony.

A briefing was also given to the minister regarding countrywide afforestation drive. Special souvenirs and shields were also presented to the participating guests. Beautiful caps and shirts containing Clean and Green Pakistan Slogans were also given to the participants.

The GM NHA Capitan (R) Mushtaq Ahmed is the focal person for this countrywide campaign, who had earlier successfully done anti encroachment and tree plantation campaign as part of the first hundred days agenda of incumbent government.

While talking to the Nation, Capitan (R) Mushtaq Ahmed explained that the plantation campaign was being carried out with the help of all stakeholders to create the sense of ownership among the masses.