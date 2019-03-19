Share:

LAHORE : Hussain Hamid won the Friends of Golf (FOG) Annual Golf Championship, concluded here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course on Monday.

Hussain compiled an unbeatable two rounds aggregate score of net 139, five under par. Shahid Abbas ended up as runner-up with aggregate score for the two rounds net 143, one under par while Sharjeel Awan finished with net score of 145.

Tanveer Karamat won the emerging golfers title while Sohail Chaudry and SM Shakeel were second and third respectively. In experienced category, Lt Gen (r) M Tariq earned the first position with an aggregate of 137, seven under par while Dr Nasrullah secured second and Imran Mairaj third.

In subsidiary events; maximum golf title went to M Pervaiz, best round day one to Abdul Islam Nazir, best round day two to Hassan and longest drive to Sharjeel Awan. At the conclusion of the event, Justice Abid Aziz gave away prizes to the winners.