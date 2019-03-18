Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani actress Veena Malik during a segment of Waseem Badami’s ARY show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ said that she would much rather focus her efforts in Pakistan than across the border.

“The circumstances at that time were such that I was destined to go to India for work. Maybe it’s because whatever you do in life shapes you and your future. If you morally ask me, I learned a lot of work in India, and through those experiences I became mature professional,” she said.

Veena also shadowed a few celebrities who had recently worked in Bollywood by saying, “I left working in India on my own. I never focused on threats it’s not like I came back to Pakistan because of threats. I choose to work there and I also decided to stop working there.”

“One of the biggest reasons I stopped working in India was that you can give your entire life to their entertainment industry but they will never recognise the efforts of a Pakistani artist in their history; for as long as I work in Pakistan, even after my death, I will be remembered.”

When asked if she has any advice for our local celebrities who want to find work in India, Veena said: “I’m not at a stage in life where I can advise others because I’m evolving myself. However, I think you should do whatever you want to do in life.

If you have the option, you should go for it, you should learn from your own mistakes, as the person I’m today is because of what I’ve learned from my life choices.”

“If I were given the chance, I would never work in India again. I had many chances of working with Salman Khan when I was in India, but through my efforts I wanted to work as an artist in India. I made female - centered films,” she said.

She concluded saying, “I want to give Pakistan all my efforts and potential.”