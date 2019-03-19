Share:

WELLINGTON : There is no question of being complacent with security at this year’s World Cup following a mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

Members of the Bangladesh cricket team narrowly avoided being caught up in the shooting, which killed 50 people, by a suspected white supremacist last Friday. Their third test against New Zealand that had been scheduled to start on Saturday at nearby Hagley Oval was subsequently cancelled and it also prompted calls from Asian cricket officials and politicians to step up security for touring teams.

ICC chief executive David Richardson said security was always an issue for his organisation and ensuring the May 30-July 14 World Cup in England and Wales was safe would be a priority. “It has always been the case that we’ve had to make sure that we keep security absolutely priority, not only for the players but also for the visiting media, fans, spectators and everyone who attends the event,” Richardson was quoted as saying by cricket website Cricinfo.