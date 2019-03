Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to system up-gradation and necessary maintenance.

According to the IESCO spokesman, power supply would remain suspended from Fazal Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, KTM-2, RTM, Sohawa, B/Kahu, Bari Imam feeders from 10:30am to 03:30pm, Al Noor, Highway feeders, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Dhoke Pathan, Kot Sarang, Burhan, New City Block-1, WAPDA Town, Nawab Abad, Balhoot (Crusher), Ban Bola, GBD-3, P/Channel (Cly), Shafi Chuhan, Fateh Jang, Jand, Jand-2, Pidn Sultani, Khunda, Gul Muhammad, Bharrabbi, Mogla, Kot Shera, Patwali, Neela, Mangwal, Main Bazar, Chakral, Khanpur, Jand Awan, Gaggan, P.D.Khan, N.C.I, Rawal, Katas, C.W.O feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, GSS Fateh Pur, Minhasa, Fateh Pur City, Datot, Jandrot Dabsi, Kariala, Brogtala, darbar Mytoti, Khui Ratta, Bakrala feeders, 09:00am to 05:00pm, Consumer Grid Station, Jakkar, Pakhwal, Borian, COD Kala feeders, 09:30am to 03:30pm, Parrial, Arslan Poultry Form, Chahan, Gaggan feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, G-13/3, F-11/4, Margallah Tower, G-10/4, GOR, I-10/1, Shakrial, Gangal, Air Port, F-Block, Z.Haq Road, Iqbal Road-II, Sarafa Bazar, Ratta, Westridge, Ali Market, D.H.Q, Gawalmandi, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump, Jail Park-I, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Jahangir Road, Radio Pakistan, Misrial Road, Askari-XI, P&T Wani, Peshawar Road, Dhamial-I, Cantt, Sihala, Lethrar-II, Doberan, Jatha Hathial, Ghazan Khan, Hamid Jhangi feeders, 10:00am to 03:00pm, Sarai A Gir, M. Siddique Shaheed, Nasir Shaheed, F-10 (Kala Base), Borian, M. Riaz Shaheed, Cap; Nisar Shaheed, Domeli, Co Muhammad Akram, Kaka Khail, Cap Ahsan Waseem, Kountrilla, Samote, Chappar Sharif feeders and surrounding areas.