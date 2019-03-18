Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Traffic Police on Monday urged the civic agency to construct 21 more crossing bridges over the overburdened Islamabad Expressway to ensure safety of pedestrian and motorists on the major thorough fare.

ITP’s Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Rashid called upon Capital Development Authority to build pedestrian bridges/underpasses on the 27kms artery, accommodating huge influx of population on both sides from Faisal Mosque to Rawat.

He also identified critical areas from Sohan to Kak Bridge where majority of public mobility took place and a number of cases of accidents were consecutively reported.

Farrukh said that only four overhead bridges on a major artery carrying burden of the twin cities were not enough to facilitate people moving in thousands per day, adding that 21 more points for overhead bridges/ underpasses had been identified by the ITP to ensure safety of public lives and smooth flow of the traffic, he insisted. The SSP said that the Expressway being a major artery required urgent attention as population burden along its both sides was ever increasing, inviting multiple problems of traffic flow and public safety.

Meanwhile, the capital’s dwellers have also demanded to construct more pedestrian bridges on Kashmir Highway, Murree Road and Park road to ensure their safe and secure mobility.

Arslan Haider, a resident of Iqbal Town, said that there was too much distance between the already installed pedestrian bridges and people in a short cut move crossed the roads by foot and fell prey to accidents.

Abdul Samad, the resident of G-13, also complained that the people residing alongside Kashmir Highway were making their passage by breaking dividers at the various points of the road, threatening their lives and motorists as well.

He demanded maintenance of broken road dividers along Kashmir Highway as it was inviting accidents.

When contacted, the CDA’s spokesman said that there were 6 bridges constructed for pedestrian/bikers movement while 4 more would be erected under the Islamabad Expressway signal free corridor project likely to be completed this year.

On Kashmir Highway, he said that the civic agency had built a single crossing bridge near Shakar Parian and the second one was constructed by the Metro Bus Service near the Peshawar Morr weekly bazaar.

“Four more bridges will be constructed in a distance of 15 kilometres,” the spokesman added.