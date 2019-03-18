Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jackie Chan will star alongside Wu Jing in upcoming mountain climbing movie ‘Climbers’ which tells the story of the first Chinese mountaineers to conquer Mount Everest.

Jackie Chan is to star in mountain climbing epic movie ‘Climbers’. The 64-year-old actor will appear alongside Wu Jing in the upcoming action film - helmed by Hong Kong filmmaker Daniel Lee and produced by the Shanghai Film Group - about the first Chinese mountaineers to conquer Mount Everest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will tell the story of the real-life expedition of Wang Fuzhou, Gonpo and Qu Yinhua, who made the first ever ascent up Mount Everest’s North Ridge in 1960 and notably left a small statue of Chairman Mao on the mountain before returning to rescue another member of their group who was unable to make the whole journey.

The other two climbers in the group will be played by Jing Boran and Hu Ge, whilst Zhang Ziyi will also be part of the cast as a Chinese meteorologist who assists the expedition.

Shooting on the project is underway in China and is expected to be released on China’s patriotic holiday National Day of the People’s Republic of China or during Chinese New Year in 2020.