PESHAWAR - To express solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces and other institutions, Jamaat-e-Islami youth wing Peshawar chapter has announced to organise a youth convention in Peshawar on March 23. The announcement was made by the JI Youth wing district president, Noor Ghulam, general secretary, Sirajul Haq, Irfan Paracha, and Abid Ali while addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday. The JI youth leaders said that the JI provincial ameer, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district ameer Ateeq-ur-Rahman, youth wing central president Zubair Ahmad Gondal, provincial president Siddiq Paracha and other leaders will address the convention. They hoped that a large number of youth will participate in the event.

Ghulam said that a roadmap will soon be announced for youth in the convention. He vowed that they will render every sacrifice for the sack of solidarity, integrity and protection of motherland. He added youth is future of the country, but it is unfortunate that no steps were taken for their betterment by the successive governments. He asked the JI youth workers to get united and mobilise the youth in district Peshawar for implementation of Islamic and progressive Pakistan agenda.