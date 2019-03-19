Share:

Islamabad - Amid Pakistan’s commitment to establish the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims, work on the project seems to have expedited as officials from both Pakistan and India are holding another meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) at proposed zero points to finalise the alignment of the corridor.

This meeting will be succeeded by the first round of talks on March 14 when an 18-member Pakistani delegation led by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal held talks with India for drafting an agreement on Kartarpur Corridor at Attari near Amritsar.

“Both sides also held expert-level discussions between technical experts on the alignment and other details of the proposed corridor,” he said while speaking to the media upon returning from India.

He stated that technical experts from both the countries will meet next Tuesday (March 19). Technical team and experts are scheduled to discuss issues relating to the corridor, its construction, road, and other technicalities.

Both sides had also agreed to hold a second round of discussion at Wagah to finalise the modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor on April 2. Last November, both the countries had agreed to set up the corridor linking Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district.

“Officials from Pakistan and India on Thursday agreed to expedite work to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor. Both sides also held expert-level discussions between technical experts on the alignment and other details of the proposed corridor,” he read out.

He spoke to the media upon his return from India, and said that technical experts from both the countries will meet next Tuesday. Technical team and experts are scheduled to discuss issues relating to the corridor, its construction, road, and other technicalities.

He had also praised the Indian delegation by stating that they (India) were welcoming and the environment was conducive.

The April 2 meeting will be technical in nature and holds great importance, he further said. “There were differences on certain aspects, the details of which cannot be revealed at the moment,” he went on to say.