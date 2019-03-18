Share:

LOS ANGELES - Madonna appears to be teasing artwork for a new song or her album. The 60-year-old Queen of Pop has shared an image of herself cutting up a red apple with a knife on her social media profiles and teased that it’s a ‘’taste of things to come’’.

Alongside the photograph of the ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker, who is wearing a red leather glove on one hand and holding the piece of fruit with her left hand, which is covered in rings, including one in the shape of the letter M, Madonna wrote. Last month, Madonna revealed that she has recorded a collaboration with Latin star Maluma.

The ‘4 Minutes’ hitmaker hit the studio with the 25-year-old Colombian singer - who has previously recorded songs with the likes of Shakira and Ricky Martin - to work on their collaboration.

Alongside some studio snaps, the ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker wrote on Instagram: ‘’Cooking up some Fuego (fire) over here. ‘’

Madonna commented writing, ‘’Me Gusta’’, which is the Spanish for ‘’I like it’’. Whilst in another shot of the pair, Maluma hailed the pair ‘’MA DU MA’’ in the caption, and added the middle finger emoji.

The ‘Vogue’ hitmaker’s forthcoming 14th studio album looks set to be her most varied to date, as she previously revealed it’s set to feature an all-female orchestra from Portugal. Earlier this year, Madonna shared a video of Orquestra Batukadeiras PT singing in the studio for an unknown track on the record.