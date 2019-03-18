Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Monday that uniform curriculum was need of the hour for the country.

The minister said this in an event held here. He said that government was trying to create uniform education system, where students would be able to implement it in their practical life.

He said that government was trying to bring changes in the education system for its betterment, while above 20million out of school children in the country are a major challenge for government.

“Government is focusing on poverty elimination too as it is one of the major cause behind low literacy rate,” he said.

He said that government had also planned to launch a national service to provide better education to students and training to teachers.

The minister said that government was taking measures to teach same curriculum in religious seminaries and private and government education institutions.

Minister said that there are bigger challenges for government in education sector which are difficult to achieve but it is working on it.

He said that the government was searching for reasons due to which parents were reluctant in sending their children to schools.

Meanwhile, Joint Education Advisor, Ministry of Education said that the federal government schools would teach new syllabus from upcoming academic session.

He said that from nursery to grade six, new syllabus will be included in the academic session of 2019-20. He said that new syllabus for grade 7th and 8th has been also approved.

JEA Rafique Tahir said that the printing process of the new syllabus till grade 5 has been started and would be available in classes in 1st week of April.

He said that grade 6 course will be provided to students in schools till end of month April. JEA also informed that all new courses would be implemented till grade 12 in next academic session of 2020-21.

He said that minister for education has directed to work on emergency basis to upgrade the syllabus according to modern requirements.