LAHORE : Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture organised a conference on Punjabi poet Ghulam Rasool Alampuri on Monday. International acclaimed travelogue writer Mustansar Hussain Tarrar chaired the conference in which Sahibzada Masud Ahmed Alampuri who is maternal grandson of Moulvi Ghulam Rasool also participated. Speakers paid rich tribute to Alampuri who had written unmatched Punjabi poetry. He is famous for his book Ahasana-ul-Kasasa based on the story of Qissa Yousaf Zulaikha consisted of 6,666 verses. Maulvi Ghulam Rasool was born in 1849 in Alampur village of district Hoshiarpur, India and died in 1892. He was buried in a graveyard in the same village. He has a huge fan following across the border. Two PhDs have been published on his life and poetry in Pakistan and one Phd thesis in Patiala University India.

His other books are Sassi Punnu, Bandanama, Chaupatnama, Roohul Tarteel Chittian and Dastan-e-Ameer Hamza in 1864.