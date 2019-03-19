Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday claimed to have received more evidences against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond mean case.

According to the NAB sources, Nusrat Shehbaz, first wife of Shehbaz Sharif, owned assets worth Rs225.6 million while his second wife, Tehmina Durrani owned assets worth Rs5.7 million in Pakistan.

However, Tehmina Durrani owned eight valuable properties in Defence area, which were gifted to her by Shehbaz Sharif. Tehmina Durrani also owned a four kanal plot and one acre valuable agricultural land in Gwadar.

As per Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Nusrat Shehbaz owned 500 shares worth Rs8.78 million in 12 companies. She also owned a house in Model Town H-6 sector, another house in Murree and 810 kanal agricultural land in Kasur.

Earlier, Lahore High Court, on February 14, had approved the bail plea of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, ordering his release.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Malik Shahzad and Justice Mirza Waqas had resumed the hearing of the bail petitions that were adjourned earlier.

As the hearing resumed on February 14, the counsel of Sharif had said construction of drain in Chiniot was aimed to facilitate the locals of the area, not the mills only.