ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has started another investigation against former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif over illegal use of prime minister’s plane during the period from 2014 to 2018, The Nation has learnt reliably.

The NAB has sought details from PM Office in this regard.

Bureau’s Rawalpindi office has constituted a combined investigation team to investigate the matter.

According to available documents, the NAB Rawalpindi wrote a letter to PM’s Secretary Azam Khan and asked him to provide details of alleged illegal use of PM’s plane by Shehbaz Sharif.

The letter says, “NAB is conducting complaint verification under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 in the matter of illegal use of prime minister’s jet by ex-chief minister of Punjab.”

The Bureau sought details regarding illegal use of PM’s jet G-450 and G-IV from years 2014 to 2018 including rules/SOP’s/instructions for using PM’s jet, total number of planes/jets in PM’s fleet, details of all crew members and staff associated with PM’s planes/jets, complete record reflecting take-off and destinations, number and hours of flights of G-450 and G-IV aircraft, specifying each flight taken by Punjab’s ex-CM, if any? Its number of hours, destinations and accompanied passengers, if any.”

Responding to NAB’s letter, PM office submitted its reply and said, “Presently, PM’s fleet is holding jets (G-IV and G-450). These are being operated/ used for prime minister and president and for any other dignitary authorised by the prime minister of Pakistan. However, it depends upon programme of prime minister and availability of aircraft. Occasionally, it is requested by the president/chairman Senate/ chief ministers/minster through military secretary/deputy military secretary, who seeks approval from the prime minister and accordingly communicate it to 12 VIP Squadron ex Pakistan Air Force. These are being maintained and operated by 12VIP Squadron ex Pakistan Air Force positioned at Nur Khan Airbase. Presently it is being commanded by a wing commander. The operational control is being exercised by assistant chief of air staff (plans).”

Earlier, the NAB had challenged the bail of former CM Shehbaz Sharif and ex secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad in Supreme Court in Ashiana Housing Society scam.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is also facing an inquiry over use helicopter of KP chief minister. NAB KP had recoded the statement of Imran Khan in this case.