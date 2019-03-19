Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that corruption has weakened the foundations of the country and the corrupt elements are the nation’s enemies as country reverted back instead of moving towards prosperity.

Talking to different delegations which called on him at his office here on Tuesday, Usman Buzdar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has raised a strong voice against corruption and a policy of zero tolerance has been adopted by the government.

The accountability of the looters is very essential, he said adding that the menace of corruption will have to be rooted out to move the country forward and corruption will be eliminated under the leadership of Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that PTI has come into power with the agenda of eliminating corruption from the country and it has ensured complete transparency in the utilization of the national resources. There is no room for corrupt elements in the new Pakistan, he added.

He said that national resources were mercilessly looted by the past rulers and state institutions were bankrupted due to the spate of corruption.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government is fully committed to ensuring transparency in every sector and the national image has been positively developed due to the solid steps taken for the elimination of corruption.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan can be credited for initiating different policies which have helped to ensure transparency along with reducing corruption.

The Chief Minister further stated that people from different walks of life should lend a helping hand to the government for eradicating corruption and a new Pakistan will emerge under the transparent the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.