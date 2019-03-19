Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is expecting a greater partnership with World Bank in critical areas such as building knowledge economy and developing tourism sector especially eco-tourism, mountain and religious tourism which have a huge potential towards uplift of the poor and poverty alleviation.

He said this while talking to a delegation of World Bank headed by Hartwig Schafer, Vice President South Asia, at the Prime Minister’s Office here on Monday.

The delegation comprised of Annete Dixon, Vice President Human Development, Illangovan Patchamuthu, Country Director, Melinda Good, Operations Manager and Nadeem Siddiqui, Senior Country Manager IFC.

SAPM Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary Finance Arif Ahmed Khan, Secretary EAD Noor Ahmed and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

On the occasion, the delegation briefed the Prime Minister about various ongoing projects of the World Bank in various sectors including water supply, sewerage and waste management, transportation and connectivity, capacity building and ease of doing business in the country.

The delegation also offered WB’s assistance in attracting foreign investments, analytics, sharing of expertise and technical knowledge in various sectors to help the Government translate its vision into reality.

The prime minister also highlighted various steps being taken by the present government towards economic stability, poverty alleviation and improving ease of doing business in the country.

The Prime Minister appreciated World Bank’s continued engagement with Pakistan and its support towards capacity building, infrastructure development and economic growth.

The delegation appreciated Prime Minister’s vision regarding the progress of the country especially his focus on economic stability of the country, human development and addressing the issue of stunted growth due to malnutrition.

Nadeem Siddiqui, Sr. Country Manager IFC, also expressed IFC’s interest in contributing towards Prime Minister’s 05 million Housing Program.