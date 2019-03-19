Share:

Lahore - A day of mourning was observed on Monday to show solidarity with the victims of New Zealand mosque attacks and honour a man who died trying to stop the gunman. The national flag was flown at half mast as a sign of respect for the victims. Nine Pakistanis were among 50 people killed in the terror attack carried out by an anti-immigrant white supremacist gunman on worshipers at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers. The government is also assisting Pakistani victims’ families who wish to travel to Christchurch to attend the funerals of their loved ones and bring their bodies back home for burial. The government will confer an award on Naeem Rasheed, who is being hailed as a hero after he was seen trying to stop the gunman. Peshawar reporter adds: the KP Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to show solidarity with the victims. The lawmakers condemned India, Israel and the US for terming the gunmen ‘mentally-unsound’ instead of a terrorist.