Lahore - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has said that the Muslims have rendered their more sacrifices than other nation for peace in the world.

Condemning severely gruesome act of terror in Christchurch, New Zealand, the information minister lauded the statements issued by Prime Minister of Pakistan and Turkish President on terror incidents in New Zealand which reflect true feelings of Muslims. He said that terrorist has no religion and big enemy of humanity. Pakistan has much suffered in terrorism in terms of loss of life and economy.

The minister was talking to the media after meeting PTI Member of Sindh Assembly at Governor House, Karachi, here. Members of Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui, Saeed Khan Afridi and Aziz Afridi were also present.

The minister said: “PSL has given positive message to the world and the credit in successful holding of the event goes to security agencies and people of Karachi. He said that chairmenship of public accounts committees in federation and Punjab are given to those persons which are facing cases in different courts of law. However, attitude of Peoples Party for not giving chairmanship of PAC to the opposition is pathetic and condemnable.”

Bukhari said that purpose of his visit to Karachi was aimed at seeking consultation with PTI members in order to promote cultural and social relations between Punjab and Sindh.

He said that land of Sindh is known for Sufism which is of great value in historical prospective. Cultural values of both the provinces would reflect soft image of the country which would result in improving the economy as well as promoting tourism culture in the country. The Minister maintained that in order to promote culture of Sindh and Punjab a cultural conference would be held in Lahore wherein intellectual, writers and poets would be invited to attend the conference.

In response to a question, the minister said that timing for tabling a bill of increase in salaries and perks of Punjab Assembly members may not be right but their salaries and allowances are far less than that of Sindh, KPK and Balochistan Assembly members.