LAHORE : Panjgur FC from Panjgur and Jallawan FC from Khuzdar have qualified for the super 8 stage of the Ufone Balochistan Football Cup. Both the teams will join Bacha Khan FC Loralai and Shaheed Ballach FC Nushki, who have already qualified for the quarterfinals. In Panjgur, the city level eliminator was played between Panjgur FC and Baloch Musa Jan FC, which Panjgur FC won by 2-1. In Khuzdar, Bab-e-Balochistan FC took on Jallawan FC, but lost the match by 1-0.

The two teams will be among top 8 teams in the super8 stage, which will battle for the semifinals in Quetta from March 26.