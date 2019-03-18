Share:

Eminent Pakistani humorist and Urdu short-story writer, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, passed away on 19th March 2000. While professionally a military doctor, Shafiq-ur-Rehman is remembered in literary circles as a writer of great poise and wit. His prominent collections include Kirnein (1942), Shagofey (1943) and Himaqatein (1947), and feature autobiographical retellings of his life experiences, including those in the medical and military service. His writing is distinct in its simplicity, humor and palatable philosophical musings, and is considered a staple among young and old readers of Urdu literature.

Shafiq-ur-Rehman started writing as a school student, and his stories were first published in a monthly literary magazine. He received his MBBS from King Edward Medical College in Lahore, and his post-grad from Edinburgh, before joining the Indian Army Medical Corps. At the time, he served at different war fronts during World War 2. After Independence in 1947, Shafiq-ur-Rehman joined the Pakistan Army and rose to the rank of Lieutenant General. Post-retirement, his literary career flourished and he served as Chairman of the Academy of Letters of Pakistan from 1980 to 1985.

Upon his death, he was deeply grieved by his fellow servicemen and his vast readership, and the government of Pakistan issued a stamp in his commemoration. In 2001, Shafiq-ur-Rehman was granted a post-humous Hilal-e-Imtiaz award for his civilian and military services to Pakistan.