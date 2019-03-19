Share:

KARACHI - On account of its Transmission Enhancement and Upgradation Project, TP-1000, K-Electric teams will be installing and commissioning power infrastructure at its Gulshan, Qayyumabad and Clifton grids.

On account of this, power supply to parts of these areas may be affected as per the following schedule: On Wednesday, 20th March 2019, power supply to few areas of Gulshan, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, will remain affected between 7am-9pm; on Sunday, 24th March 2019, power supply to few areas of Korangi and Qayumabad will remain affected between 7am-9pm; Tuesday, 26th March 2019, power supply to few areas of Clifton will remain affected between 7am-7pm.

To reduce inconvenience to customers, many parts of Gulshan, Qayyumabad and Clifton will also be back-fed and work will be completed on priority to ensure swift resumption of normal power supply as soon as the upgradation work is completed. TP-1000 is a USD 450 million upgradation plan in which 1000 MVA will be added to the K-Electric transmission network via eight new grid stations, new power transformers and 10 new single and double circuit transmission lines.