ISLAMABAD : The KSE 100-index of PSX witnessed a bullish trend on Monday as it gained 545 points or 1.4 percent to close at 38,851.9 points. A total of 74,796,400 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.84 billion. Out of 303 companies, share prices of 194 companies recorded increase while that of 92 companies registered decrease whereas 17 companies remained stable. KEL was the volume leader with 15,345,000 shares, and its per share price increased by Rs 0.16 to close at Rs 5.67 per share.