LAHORE (PR) Reckitt Benckiser (RB), makers of Dettol and Harpic, has committed an investment of PKR 1 Billion for the Government’s ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ movement under the Company’s social vision of HOGA SAAF PAKISTAN. This announcement was made by Fahad Ashraf, Chief Executive, RB Pakistan in a press briefing held at a local school. Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, and Siddiq Ahmed, Country Director WaterAid Pakistan, were also present as part of the collaboration between RB, Ministry of Climate Change and WaterAid Pakistan.

The officials visited the School Program, one of the initiatives undertaken by RB under Clean Green Pakistan (CGP) movement. This program aims to educate over 2 million school going children about cleanliness, health and hygiene.

Talking to the media, Fahad Ashraf said, ‘We at RB believe that as corporate citizens we have a responsibility to drive a positive change in the country. In August 2017, we started with our vision ‘Hoga Saaf Pakistan’ to make our country healthier and cleaner and have reached millions of Pakistanis since then. The collaboration with the ministry of climate change will really help us in scaling up our existing programs and launch a nationwide media campaign to spread further awareness. We invite all proud Pakistanis to help us in this mission to make our beloved country clean, green and healthy”

On this occasion, Malik Amin Aslam said, “I am pleased to see the school kids being receptive to the hygiene messages delivered through the school program today. We welcome RB as our partner for the Clean Green Pakistan movement. Their commitment and sense of ownership is commendable. Through this collaboration, we aim to spread awareness about health and hygiene and encourage a sense of responsibility in Pakistanis towards improving hygiene and cleanliness for themselves, their homes and their neighborhoods.”