The recent flood in Kech was very dangerous, and affected multiple areas. It also broke the Rodbun bridge which connects the villages in western Turbat. The bridge also helps to get connected to Tehsil Tump, where all the offices are availed for the villages. Unfortunately, no one is taking action to rebuild the bridge, which is creating more and more problems for the people there. I urge the government to rebuild the Rodbun Bridge as soon as possible, so that transportation through the bridge can be resumed.

ABDUST ALI,

Kolaho, March 6.