Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahmed Hassan Moughal Tuesday Pakistan Super League (PSL) had projected a soft image of Pakistan across the world.

He congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and the whole team for successful holding of PSL matches in Karachi. He said participation of approximately 40 international cricketers in the PSL matches in Pakistan reflected that Pakistan was now a safe country for sports, tourism and investment.

ICCI president said around 200,000 spectators reported visited National Cricket Stadium to watch PSL matches, which showed the enthusiasm of people towards cricket. He hoped that international cricket would now come back to Pakistan that would be helpful for promoting business and economic activities as sports was now a billions dollar industry.

He also lauded the efforts of ICCI Sports Committee Chairman Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry and his team for successful holding of friendly cricket match between President XI and Chairman XI.

Speaking at the occasion, Founder Group Chairman Zubair Ahmed Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to hold all PSL matches in Pakistan next year, which was highly commendable.

He said sports played crucial role in promoting trade and industrial activities and return of international cricket to Pakistan would be highly beneficial for the economy.

He said restoration of sports activities would also promote tourism in Pakistan and create plenty of new jobs.