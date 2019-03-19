Share:

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam has said that Rs 84 million scholarships will be distributed among students belonged to minority communities of South Punjab. Human Rights Minister will distribute Rs 84m in Bahawalpur, Rahimyarkhan, Multan and DG Khan Districts of South Punjab. The minister reached Bahawalpur on a four day visit of South Punjab where he will be distributed educational scholarship certificates among brilliant and deserving students of minorities. Provincial minister on the behalf of Government of the Punjab distributed educational certificates among 42 students worth of 1.2 million to the students of matriculations, inter, graduation, master and professional level at DC office Bahawalpur on Monday along with MPA Mahinder Singh, DC Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Rabia Sial.