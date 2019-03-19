Share:

LAHORE (PR) In continuation of the brand’s highly successful campaign, #Dekho Meri Nazar Se, initiated last year to help bridge the social divide prevailing within Pakistani society, Samsung Pakistan has introduced yet another project, #Share Your Screen, with an aim to create greater inclusivity and bring the nation together through the spirit and love for cricket. Samsung Pakistan, one of the world’s leading electronics brands, has always been a staunch advocate for the elimination of social biases and prejudices as well as integration across all classes. For this purpose, the company has promoted its latest movement, #Share Your Screen, in an effort to bring Pakistanis together via nationwide cricket match screenings.

People of all ages are being encouraged to view live screenings of all cricket matches at orphanages and old age/retirement homes, thereby expressing solidarity with those who live on the fringes of society and who have otherwise been forgotten. With popular hashtags such as #Cricket For All, the younger generation is also being brought onboard via social media platforms to reach out to needy and underprivileged groups and make them feel wanted and welcomed.

Through its # Share Your Screen platform, Samsung Pakistan plans to build upon the foundations formed by the #Dekho Meri Nazar Se campaign initiated last year and motivate a greater number of people to lend a helping hand to those in need.