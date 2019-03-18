Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab government appointed Saqib Nazir (BS-18) as Superintendent Adiala Jail.

Similarly, Muhammad Akram (BS-17) was given charge of the office of the Deputy Superintendent by the government.

In this regard, a notification was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) government of Punjab here on Monday.

Earlier, Saqib Nazir was serving as Additional Inspector General (Establishment), Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab, Lahore whereas Akram was imparting duty as Deputy Superintendent (Development).

A day earlier, the government made former Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar and Deputy Superintendent Malik Liaquat as officers on special duty (OSDs) and had directed them to report Lahore.

The newly-appointed officers have assumed their charges.