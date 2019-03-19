Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Shadow Foreign Secretary, Emily Thornberry MP, expressing concern over the recent escalation of tension between India and Pakistan and the welfare of Kashmiri people, said the Kashmir dispute was lingering for seven decades.

She said this during her meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria in Pakistan High Commission, London, said a message received here on Monday.

They discussed regional situation, recent developments in Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and prospects of promoting bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic field.

The High Commissioner apprised her on the current status of the situation and briefed her on the steps taken by Pakistan to de-escalate the tension including the prime minister’s offer of dialogue, and return of captured Indian pilot as a gesture of peace. MP Emily appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to defuse the tension.