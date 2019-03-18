Share:

ISLAMABAD-Speakers at the international conference on pharmaceutical sciences on Monday urged a result-oriented research in the field of science to control the spread of multiple diseases.

The 3rd International Conference on recent innovations in pharmaceutical sciences ICRIPS 2019 was organised by Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Islamabad.

Dr Muhammad Ali, vice chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad was chief guest on the occasion while Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti, member operations and planning, HEC, Islamabad and Chancellor Riphah International University Hassan Muhammad Khan were the guests of honour.

While addressing, Dr Ali emphasised on research output in country whereas Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti talked about HEC policies regarding research and liaison with research institutes. Chancellor RIU Hassan Khan emphasised on applied research with specific focus to decrease the disease burden of our country.

There were 33 oral presentations including international and national speakers and 52 posters presenters comprising of both graduates and undergraduate students from different universities around the country.

Three workshops on ‘pharmacogenomics’, bioinformatics and pharmacy practice were held on first and second days.

The oral talks covered majority of sections and topics related to pharmaceutical innovation and research, namely, drug discovery and development, emerging trends in nano-medicine, natural products and pharmaceutical analysis.

International speakers including Dr Athar Ata, University of Winnipeg, Canada, Dr Amer Hayat Khan, Universiti Sains, Malaysia and Dr Nessar Ahmed, Manchester Metropolitan University, United Kingdom along with renowned national speakers from HEJ, Karachi, COMSATS Institute of Information and Technology, Abbottabad, Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi, Quaid-i-Azam University and Kohat University of Science and Technology presented their works in front of the audience. The oral presenters were presented with shields and certificates for their prestigious presence. The poster competition winners were also awarded with certificates and cash prizes.