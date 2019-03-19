Share:

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Maritime Affairs will soon launch a geological survey to identify a suitable site for setting up a new LNG terminal in order to meet the growing needs of the country.

Sources in the Ministry told The Nation on Monday that the ECC has assigned it the task so that efforts are accelerated towards awarding the terminal concession at the earliest. The proposed survey, according to the sources, will take into account whether the existing system of FSRU at Port Qasim should be followed or the new terminal should be a land based facility. At present, two terminals are functional at sub-optimal capacity at Port Qasim and both are FSRU facilities.

The development comes following the complaints from the LNG consumers about shortages as well as complaints from the shipping companies about draught because of inappropriate dredging of channels.