HERAT - The Taliban have captured 58 Afghan border soldiers, the defence ministry said Monday, after days of fighting which saw dozens of troops briefly chased into neighbouring Turkmenistan. The ministry statement came after reports of days of fighting in Bala Marghab district in northwestern Afghanistan. “Unfortunately, 58 BSS (border security soldiers) are captured by the enemies,” a defence ministry tweet said Monday, adding “Search Ops will continue until we release them”. The ministry also said that 58 BSS had “returned home from Turkmenistan”. A spokesman said in a video that they were “back on duty”, however. Earlier this week Jamshid Shahabi, the Badghis provincial governor spokesman, said that some security forces had “tactically retreated” across the border into Turkmenistan.