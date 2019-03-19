Share:

Electricity generation has started from Thar Coal and one power plant of 330 megawatts at Thar Coal Block-II and is being added to the national grid.

Chief Executive Officer of Engropowergen Thar limited SM Zafar Syed in an interview told our Karachi correspondent Altaf Pirzado that another power plant of 330 megawatts will also start producing electricity from next month.

He said Thar Coal Block-II has the capacity of producing five thousand megawatts of electricity which will be available on low rates.

He said commercial use of the electricity being produced from Thar Coal will start in June this year.