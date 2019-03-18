Share:

In the remote region of Sindh (Thar), the death rate of infants has been rising. 47 children died because of unknown reasons in February, and total 118 in this year so far. According to the local health department, the deaths are caused by malnutrition and other diseases. “More than 1500 children die every year because of spread of infections and lack of health facilities,” reported the health departments. Pakistan is one of those countries where infant mortality rates are rising on a daily basis, and is the riskiest place where children are supposed to die in their first month, followed by Afghanistan. The deaths of infants are not noticed in the country, which is one of the reasons for the rise in infant mortality rates.

The health departments are requested to find out the reasons behind the deaths, and take urgent actions to save the children because they are the future of the country.

SHANEELA NASEEM,

Turbat, March 6.