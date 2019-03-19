Share:

ANKARA (AA) Turkey’s external assets totaled $240.1 billion as of January this year, the country’s central bank (CBRT) announced Monday.

From the end of 2018, external assets went up 2.5 percent while liabilities against non-residents also surged 3.1 percent. According to the official figures, the country’s liabilities against non-residents amounted to $607.6 billion. “The NIIP [net international investment position], defined as the difference between Turkey’s external assets and liabilities, posted minus $367.5 billion at the end of January 2019, in comparison to minus $355.3 billion observed at the end of 2018,” the CBRT said. The NIIP was minus $367.5 billion in January versus minus $355.3 billion at the end of last year.