KARACHI - The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has upgraded nine further exchanges in seven cities including Karachi as part of its Network Transformation Project (NTP).

The upgraded exchanges are Jauhar Exchange in Karachi, Khyber Exchange in Peshawar, Tarnol and F11 Exchange in Islamabad, DHA and Misrishah Exchange in Lahore, CTX Faisalabad Exchange in Faisalabad, Mumtazabad Exchange in Multan and Lohianwala Exchange in Gujranwala.

Through its transformed network, PTCL now offers faster connections with its enhanced copper network and new fibre network. NTP has yielded positive results in those specific areas where the exchanges have been transformed, resulting in reduction of 32 percent customer complaints.

The company has earmarked the areas of various exchanges, which have been transformed. The residents of these exchanges can easily find out if they reside in the upgraded exchange areas through the official website.

Muhammad Anwar Gaddafi, Executive Vice President, Sales, PTCL, said, “PTCL in an endeavour to provide reliable, high speed and unlimited internet for its customers is upgrading more exchanges under its Network Transformation Project across Pakistan. In our effort to make Pakistan digitally connected, the company’s focus is on improving service quality and strengthening the overall network infrastructure that will benefit the end customer.” Under this ‘massive’ project, PTCL plans to upgrade top 100 exchanges across Pakistan. The NTP program is of great significance to the company as it is customer centric and PTCL is striving hard to provide better services and improved network quality.