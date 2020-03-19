Share:

LAHORE - Lahore police arrested 129 accused for violation of Section 144 imposed in the context of spread of Coronavirus and selling expensive masks sanitizers on Wednesday. On Wednesday, a further 23 cases were registered for violation of Section 144, while in total 31 cases have been registered so far. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has directed for crackdown against the shopkeepers for selling expensive masks and sanitizers. So far twenty FIRs have been registered against profiteers while two more shopkeepers were arrested on Wednesday. In violation of Section 144, 3 FIRs were registered in City Division 3, Cantt Division 3, Civil Lines Division 13, Sadar and Iqbal Town Divisions registered 2 more FIRs each.The CCPO warned that no one will be allowed to rob the people in the prevailing crisis. “The treacherous attitude of hoarding and earning illegal profits in difficult times is unfortunate” regretted the Lahore Police Chief. He said that citizens can also file complaints at the police helpline 15. “Police will take immediate action” vowed the CCPO. He said that the Special Branch had also been mobilized to prevent profiteering. Meanwhile, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed directed all divisional SPs to remain in the field and ensure compliance with government directives. He said that action would be taken against police officers who did not take action despite having the information.Spokesperson Lahore police has renounced a fake circular supposedly issued by Akbri mandi police declaring closure of small markets including Akbari market in the wake of Coronavirus. In the same fake circular, traders were asked to close markets by April 5. Spokesman Lahore Police said that such policy decisions could not be made at SHO level.