ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police have launched special crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace and nabbed 438 beggars during the last 48 hours, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. Following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, special teams have been constituted to ensure arrest of beggars’ handlers while legal process is ensured to register FIRs against the professional alm-seekers. These teams arrested 438 professional beggars from various areas of the city during current year.