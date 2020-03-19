Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Government Spokesman and adviser on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wa­hab on Wednesday said that number of coro­navirus cases in Sindh had escalated to 181 while two patients have also been discharged from the hospital after full recovery.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the adviser said that 50 percent pilgrims com­ing from Taftan border were tested positive for the virus. The victims were being kept in isola­tion ward for medication, he said. The adviser urged federal government to take serious steps for curbing the spread of coronavirus as it was a long process and we needed to cope with it.

The provincial government has not taken any decision regarding closing the hospitals, he added. Murtaza Wahab further requested the people to stay at home for 14 days for pre­vention of deadly coronavirus in the province.

"If you want to help the government, just quarantine yourself instead of going on vacations," he asked.