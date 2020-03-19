Share:

The President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sympathy and condolence with the bereaved families of 2 persons who died from corona virus.

He said that May Allah Al- Mighty give the strength to the family members and friends to bear this loss. ... I pray to God to give enough strength to the bereaved families to bear this profound grief & may the departed souls rest in peace.

Shehbaz Sharif said in his statement that there is serious concern over the constant increase in the number of corona virus patients and people complaints. Notice should be taken of public complaints against expensive corona tests.

He said that advertisements should be run to guide the people in connection with tests and treatment of corona virus at federal, provincial, district and Tehsil level. Provision of safety dresses and other important facilities to doctors, nurses and medical teams be ensured.