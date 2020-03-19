Share:

ISLAMABAD - Engineers may be forced to manufacture outdated mechanical ventilators to meet the unprecedented demand for the life-saving kit amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mechanical ventilators do not require electricity and were phased out around two decades ago to be replaced with electromechanical upgrades. However, the obsolete apparatus could be brought back into use as shortages of electrical components and sensors usually manufactured in Asia could prevent modern equipment from being made. NHS data reveals the vast majority of people admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 require ventilation to breathe as their immune system fights off the infection. The UK government has already approached several large British firms - including Dyson, Rolls Royce, JCB, Honda, Philips and Unipart - to start producing ventilators.