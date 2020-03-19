Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chrissy Teigen has defended Vanessa Hudgens after the High School Musical star’s dismissal of the coronavirus pandemic went viral. The 34 year old model took to Twitter to write about famous people having ‘a dumb moment’ and urged fans not to ruin their lives squarely based on that. She wrote: ‘sometimes people, especially famous people, are going to say really stupid s**t. & so are you. And they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. It’s ok and at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f**kin moment. But u doesn’t have ruin their lives.’ She attempted to keep it nameless before saying she directly was referring to what happened with Hudgens as she wrote: ‘this isn’t about me this time. But it will be one day, or it’ll be you. But yeah today it’s Vanessa lol’. Vanessa had been accused of making ‘heartless’, ‘insensitive’ and ‘selfish’ remarks about the deadly coronavirus outbreak gripping the nation. The High School Musical actress, 31, took to Instagram Live to share her views on the spiraling pandemic.