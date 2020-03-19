Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government on Wednesday has confirmed 33 patients of coronavirus across the province.

Chief Minister Punjab in his tweeted message said, “I can confirm that there are 33 confirmed #COVID19 patients in Punjab. 20 Zaireen quarantined in DG Khan tested positive & have been shifted to hosiptal. 6 patients in Lahore, 5 in Multan and 2 in Gujrat are also under treatment. Best possible facilities r being provided to them.”

Earlier, the chief minister chaired the meeting of provincial apex committee.

According to an official handout, the meeting decided to make arrangements to quarantine five thousand people in DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister emphasized that extraordinary steps were required to deal with the unusual situation and reiterated the government would go to every extent to save the lives of the people. “There is no option except to win the war against coronavirus and both political as well as military leadership is on one page to deal with this pandemic”, he added. He maintained that every segment of the society should play its role for effectively dealing with the coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that the Health Department will be provided with every possible resource to deal with the coronavirus threat adding that these steps had been taken to protect the people.

The meeting was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, General Officer Commanding 10-Division Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Muhammad Amir Majeed, Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home) and high level civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed the steps being taken to deal with coronavirus, as well as the future roadmap, and decided to effectively implement the action plan against coronavirus. The participants expressed the commitment to utilize all possible resources for saving the people from coronavirus.

The meeting also pondered over the proposal to set up quarantine facility in Taftaan by the Punjab government and another proposal was also reviewed to change Hajj Terminal in Lahore as a quarantine centre for the suspected passengers. ACS (Home) and health secretaries briefed about coronavirus related situation and precautionary measures.

The military leadership assured their full cooperation to the civil government. The meeting decided that governmental steps will be implemented in letter and spirit for safety from coronavirus and any violation would not be tolerated. It was agreed to utilize collective efforts to implement the decisions made in the meeting. It was also decided to make the screening and movement system at entry points of Punjab more effective.

Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, while addressing the meeting, said that Punjab government was taking effective steps for dealing with coronavirus. “We are extending cooperation to the government at every level to overcome the crisis. It is a national cause and we will fully support the civil government”, he said. The meeting was told that the number of coronavirus patients had increased to one hundred and 98 thousand across the world and there were 239 confirmed patients in Pakistan

CM TAKES NOTICE

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on Allama Nasir Madni. He sought a report from IG Police and directed that legal action be initiated against the criminals. Meanwhile, police have taken immediate action to arrest the criminals. Two guns and one pistol has been recovered. A case has been registered and further legal action is in process.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF SYED MUMTAZ ALAM GILLANI

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Syed Mumtaz Alam Gillani, former federal minister. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.