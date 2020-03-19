Share:

LAHORE - The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the coronavirus pandemic as the “defining global health crisis of the time”, and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.

According to statistics released by WHO, the virus has infected more than 200, 000 people and killed nearly 8000 globally. Meanwhile, Italy reported 345 new coronavirus deaths in the country over the last 24 hours taking its total death toll to 2,503.

The deadly coronavirus has now hit all 50 states in the US and there have so far been 108 deaths in the US from coronavirus and more than 6,300 confirmed cases nationwide.

The EU has banned travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days in an unprecedented move to seal its borders amid the coronavirus crisis.

The death toll in Iran from the new coronavirus has reached 988 out of total 16,169 infections, one of the worst national outbreaks outside China. In a bid to fight corona, Iran has also temporarily freed 85, 0000 prisoners, including political prisoners, in an attempt to reduce pressure on its prisons system. Saudi Arabia announced today that mosques would no longer be opened for the customary five daily prayers or Friday congregations, following the death of at least 171 coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state media reported that a 103-year-old woman is recovered after being infected with coronavirus despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease.

Earlier, a 91-year-old man from the southeastern city of Kerman was also recovered completely.