Islamabad - Government on Wednesday decided to postpone all examinations being held in the country till June 1st while the decision of re-opening of the educational institutions will be taken in the next meeting of National Security Committee after reviewing the situation.

This was stated by Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) Shafqat Mahmood in the Press briefing held here.

The Minister said that all examinations including board, Cambridge and international tests have been postponed till June 1st and the decision of opening the educational institutions after April 5th will be taken in the meeting of NSC on March 26. He said that the decision of opening of educational institutions in the country depends upon the situation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. He also said that admissions in the universities will be also extended to one month due to situation on COVID-19.

The Minister also said that government has also decided to close the hostels but the decision will be not applicable upon the foreigner students.

Shafqat Mehmmod also said that admissions in the universities will be delayed for one month while it is also not compulsory for teaching faculty to come on duty.

However, he said that the faculty can visit the universities for content development. The Minister also added that all functions at Lok Virsa and Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) have been cancelled while Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also formed technology committees for online education system.

Earlier, the Federal Minister held an online meeting with provincial education ministers and senior education officials.

The Minister in his social media message said, “to review the latest situation re closure of schools I held a meeting today with provincial education ministers and senior education officials.”

He said that it was decided that O and A level exams of Cambridge due in May and June, would be postponed. Cambridge will announce new dates.

He also said that after input from the provinces it has been decided to postpone all exams. New dates will be announced by respective boards after the emergency is over.

The minister said that re exams to be conducted by the federal and provincial boards, it was decided in the meeting of education ministers today that they too would be postponed and would now be held between 1st June and 15th July. Exact time table would be issued by each board. He also said that further, the Higher Education Commission shared in the meeting that due to delay in board exams, universities would also delay their admissions till October.

The Minister said that many people have expressed concern regarding the ongoing 9th class exams in Punjab.

Respective schools and boards shall ensure that arrangements are made for the exams to be taken as per schedule.