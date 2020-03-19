Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 208 pa­tients of coronavirus, including 57 in Karachi and 151 at Sukkur are under treatment.

“The situation is not so serious, yet it is worrisome and we must adopt precautionary measures to stop its further spreads in our cities.”

He gave these remarks while presiding over 21st Task Force meeting on coronavirus. The meeting was attended by provin­cial ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaz Wahab, Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sa­jid Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Sec­retary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Dr Bari of Indus Hospital, Dr Faisal of Aga Khan, Faisal Edhi, Mush­taq Chhapra, DG PDMA Salman Shah, Focal Person MB Dhare­jo, representatives of Corps 5, Rangers, WHO, CAA, Airport and immigration/FIA.

The chief minister was told that the samples of 303 pilgrims of Taftan /Sukkur were taken for test, of them 151 came out as negative while 151 were diag­nosed as positive and one result was pending.

Similarly, 573 samples of Kara­chi and other districts were tak­en, of them 516 were declared as negative and 57 as positive. At this the chief minister said that it means we had 208 coronavirus-sicken persons.

At present 57 patients in Ka­rachi are under treatment while 151 are being treated in Sukkur.

NEW BATCH

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Mahesar told the chief min­ister that 757 pilgrims from Taftan have arrived at Sukkur in 18 buses and they all have been sent to their rooms where fruits, water had already been placed. The chief minister told the commissioner to start col­lecting their samples and send them to Karachi for test.

SUSPECTS

The meeting was told that the government hospitals work­ing all over Sindh had reported 1,874 suspects/pneumonia pa­tients, of them 28 patients were tested.

wThe private hospitals of the province reported 702 suspects with samples of pneumonia, of them eight had severe symptoms of pneumonia and their tests were being conducted.

NEW BATCH FROM

SAUDI ARABIA

The chief minister was told that a new batch of 10,660 pil­grims have arrived from Saudi Arabia. The immigration authori­ties have provided their list to the health department.

The chief minister directed health department to send them messges on their mobile phones with the advice to stay in isola­tion at their home and in case of sumptoms they must inform the health department. He added that they have to complete 14 days in isolation.

ILLEGAL ARRIVAL

The meeting was also told that 44 pilgrims have returned from Iran illegally and had reached Turbat where they have been stopped. The chief minister di­rected deputy commissioner Kambar-Shahdadkot to receive them in his limits and then send them to Sukkur for treatment.

ISOLATION AT EXPO

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani said that on the in­structions of the chief minister he had spoken with the federal government to set up isolation center and field hospital at Expo Center. The federal government has agreed in principle and few formalities were pending there which would be completed by the late evening.

The chief minister directed the commissioner to make necessary arrangements for beds and other required equipments for expo cen­ter. “This would turn to be a good facility in center of the city,” he said. The commissioner also said that at his control room, he has received 866 complaints, includ­ing 139 on WhatsApp number.

VOLUNTEERS

DG PDMA Salman Shah told the chief minister that he has started registeration pf voluteers to as­sist the PDMA in relief work all over Sindh. He said that 1000 volunteers have got themselves registered with PDMA on its website.

The chief minister said that the people of Sindh were dem­onstrating a very responsible at­titude. ‘I am quite happy that ev­eryone is cooperating in his own level and capacity,” he said and added it was quite encouraging.