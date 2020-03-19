Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ashan Younas has suspended a police officer and two cops on charges of injuring a money changer during firing by assuming him to be a suspected dacoit in Saddar.

CPO also showed the door to a cop for receiving bribe from litigants in Gujar Khan Court.

According to details, CPO Muhammad Ashan Younas placed Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Tahir Ijaz and two constables Khurram and Shahid under suspension for opening firing and injuring a money changer namely Arif at Capital Cinema Road, within limits of Police Station (PS) Cantt.

The police chief also ordered departmental inquiry against the three cops.

Arif arrived in Saddar from Bajaur Agency for some sort of work in Saddar where a police team led by ASI Tahir Ijaz was performing security duty. The police team assumed Arif to be a suspected dacoit and tried to arrest him on which he started running to avoid being nabbed. The police party shot at the money changer, injuring him from behind.

Later on, it was suggested in the preliminary investigation that Arif was not a criminal.

The injured person was rushed to hospital for medical treatment where his condition is said to be out of danger.

A police spokesman, in a press release, informed media that CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas suspended ASI and two constables on charges of misusing their authority.